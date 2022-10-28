Edwards Lifesciences Down Nearly 18%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2013 -- Data Talk

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is currently at $70.78, down $15.52 or 17.98%

--Would be lowest close since July 13, 2020, when it closed at $67.19

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 24, 2013, when it fell 21.99%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 18.41% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 27, 2016, when it fell 18.9%

--Down 14.33% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2022, when it fell 15.71%

--Down 45.36% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to March 27, 2000)

--Down 45.83% from its all-time closing high of $130.68 on Dec. 30, 2021

--Down 40.92% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it closed at $119.82

--Down 45.83% from its 52-week closing high of $130.68 on Dec. 30, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $69.92; lowest intraday level since July 14, 2020, when it hit $67.51

--Down 18.98% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 24, 2013, when it fell as much as 23.32%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

