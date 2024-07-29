Press release from Companies

Math Bakery, the latest addition to edyoutec's portfolio, is set to expand into major markets in Asia through white-label solutions for distribution. Developed by the Swedish company Pi Idé AB, Math Bakery offers a scientific mathematical educational game for children aged 5-12 years.

It is one of only four mathematics games in Sweden that has received scientific acceptance. The platform helps teachers create an engaging and effective learning experience for primary school students.

Math Bakery has generated significant interest from several populous countries in Asia, including India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and China. Discussions are underway to introduce white-label solutions tailored for distribution in these regions, potentially transforming early mathematics education for millions of children:

- India: Approximately 144 million children aged 5-10 years

- Pakistan: Approximately 33 million children aged 5-10 years

- Indonesia: Approximately 21.25 million children aged 5-10 years

- China: Approximately 84 million children aged 5-10 years

Math Bakery includes four apps, each targeting different age groups within primary education. To enhance accessibility and user engagement, these apps will be re-launched in new packaging, with a subscription service as the primary revenue model.

Math Bakery is dedicated to improving early math education through engaging tools. Math Bakery aims to foster a generation of confident and capable learners.

Eric de Basso, CEO, comments:

"We have received proposals from stakeholders in Asia, which is very gratifying. The math bakery has a capacity to reach the Asian school market through so-called "white-label" solutions."

For further information, please contact:

Eric de Basso, VD, edyoutec AB

E-post: eric@edyoutec.com

Telefon: +46 70 780 52 00

About edyoutec

edyoutec is a Swedish company in gaming and digital education that consists of two verticals, EdTech and gaming. Within the EdTech vertical, the company focuses on developing products in genres such as game-based learning and Serious Games, it is in these areas that edyoutec

has identified the greatest synergies between the company's two verticals. Within the Games vertical, the business concept is based on developing and distributing free-to-play ("F2P") games in mobile games for Android and iOS.

For more information, see edyoutec's website www.edyoutec.com