EEII : 2022 Q3 (en)

EEII's net asset value per share ("NAV") increased by 58.8 % in Q3 2022 and closed the quarter at CHF 3.80 per share (Q2 2022: CHF 0.68 per share).
/ Investments
Portfolio composition and news
As reported on the occasion of the publication of the half-year results on August 25, 2022, the Gazprom ADRs in EEII's portfolio were exchanged for ordinary shares of Gazprom PJSC, listed on the Moscow exchange.
Gazprom PJSC shares in possession of international investors cannot be traded or sold currently and it remains unclear at this point, how and when EEII will get access to its investment again.
Meanwhile, Gazprom shares traded in a broad range of RUB 255 - 175 during Q3. The RUB exchange rate on the other hand had no material impact on the valuation.
› Facts and figures
History
›
Inception
8/97
›
Public listing (SWX)
1/99
›
Capital reduction
4/03
›
Capital decrease
8/14
Capital structure
›
1,527,510 bearer shares
› par value of CHF 7.10
› Last payment to the share-holders
of CHF 1.12 derived from the
capital decrease (ex-date
26/08/2014)
Board of directors
›
Victor L. Gnehm (Chairman)
›
Christoph Offenhäuser
Advisory fee
Flat fee, payable quarterly
Share identification
›
Valor 716 295
›
ISIN CH0007162958
Bloomberg
EEII SW Equity
Registered office
EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
P.O. Box 7863, 6302 Zug
CEO
Marcus H. Bühler
Advisor
Weissenstein & Partner AG, Zurich
Administrator
MSZ Group AG Zug
Custodians
UBS AG, Zug
Auditor
BDO Ltd, Zurich
Independent Rep.
Philipp Andermatt, Bright Law AG
of Shareholders
Portfolio
per share
MCHF
%
Net current assets
0.5
8.6%
Investments
5.3
91.4%
Total assets
5.8
100%
NAV (30/09/22)
3.80
5.8
NAV (30/06/22)
0.68
1.0
NAV (31/03/22)
0.73
1.2
NAV (31/12/21)
audited
4.62
7.1
NAV (30/09/21)
5.07
7.8
The continuous war of Russia against Ukraine with its destabilizing effect on the whole region, and the ensuing sanctions render further investments in the region impossible or inadvisable. As mentioned in the half year report, the Board of Directors is working towards a solution with regards to the future of the Company. The shareholders will be informed accordingly.
