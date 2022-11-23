EEII : 2022 Q3 (en)

3rd quarter 2022 report

/ Overview

EEII's net asset value per share ("NAV") increased by 58.8 % in Q3 2022 and closed the quarter at CHF 3.80 per share (Q2 2022: CHF 0.68 per share).

/ Investments

Portfolio composition and news

As reported on the occasion of the publication of the half-year results on August 25, 2022, the Gazprom ADRs in EEII's portfolio were exchanged for ordinary shares of Gazprom PJSC, listed on the Moscow exchange.

Gazprom PJSC shares in possession of international investors cannot be traded or sold currently and it remains unclear at this point, how and when EEII will get access to its investment again.

Meanwhile, Gazprom shares traded in a broad range of RUB 255 - 175 during Q3. The RUB exchange rate on the other hand had no material impact on the valuation.

Gazprom PJSC - Local Shares traded in Moscow

400 6

350

5

300

4

250

200 3

150

2

100

1

50