    EEII   CH0007162958

EEII AG

(EEII)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-16 am EST
1.250 CHF   -12.59%
12:46pEeii : publishes Quarterly Report per 30 September 2022
PU
12:46pEeii : 2022 Q3 (en)
PU
08/26EEII AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
EEII : 2022 Q3 (en)

11/23/2022 | 12:46pm EST
3rd quarter 2022 report

  • / Overview

EEII's net asset value per share ("NAV") increased by 58.8 % in Q3 2022 and closed the quarter at CHF 3.80 per share (Q2 2022: CHF 0.68 per share).

  • / Investments

Portfolio composition and news

As reported on the occasion of the publication of the half-year results on August 25, 2022, the Gazprom ADRs in EEII's portfolio were exchanged for ordinary shares of Gazprom PJSC, listed on the Moscow exchange.

Gazprom PJSC shares in possession of international investors cannot be traded or sold currently and it remains unclear at this point, how and when EEII will get access to its investment again.

Meanwhile, Gazprom shares traded in a broad range of RUB 255 - 175 during Q3. The RUB exchange rate on the other hand had no material impact on the valuation.

Gazprom PJSC - Local Shares traded in Moscow

400

6

350

5

300

4

250

200

3

150

2

100

1

50

› Facts and figures

History

Inception

8/97

Public listing (SWX)

1/99

Capital reduction

4/03

Capital decrease

8/14

Capital structure

1,527,510 bearer shares

› par value of CHF 7.10

› Last payment to the share-holders

of CHF 1.12 derived from the

capital decrease (ex-date

26/08/2014)

Board of directors

Victor L. Gnehm (Chairman)

Christoph Offenhäuser

Advisory fee

Flat fee, payable quarterly

Share identification

Valor 716 295

ISIN CH0007162958

Bloomberg

EEII SW Equity

Registered office

EEII AG

Alpenstrasse 15

P.O. Box 7863, 6302 Zug

CEO

Marcus H. Bühler

Advisor

Weissenstein & Partner AG, Zurich

Administrator

MSZ Group AG Zug

Custodians

UBS AG, Zug

Auditor

BDO Ltd, Zurich

Independent Rep.

Philipp Andermatt, Bright Law AG

of Shareholders

Portfolio

per share

MCHF

%

Net current assets

0.5

8.6%

Investments

5.3

91.4%

Total assets

5.8

100%

NAV (30/09/22)

3.80

5.8

NAV (30/06/22)

0.68

1.0

NAV (31/03/22)

0.73

1.2

NAV (31/12/21)

audited

4.62

7.1

NAV (30/09/21)

5.07

7.8

0

0

15.11.2021

15.12.2021

15.01.2022

15.02.2022

15.03.2022

15.04.2022

15.05.2022

15.06.2022

15.07.2022

15.08.2022

15.09.2022

15.10.2022

Price in RUB (left scale)

Price in CHF (right scale)

The continuous war of Russia against Ukraine with its destabilizing effect on the whole region, and the ensuing sanctions render further investments in the region impossible or inadvisable. As mentioned in the half year report, the Board of Directors is working towards a solution with regards to the future of the Company. The shareholders will be informed accordingly.

EEII AG l Alpenstrasse 15 l P.O. Box 7863 l 6302 Zug l Switzerland

www.eeii.ch l contact@weissenstein-partner.ch l phone +41 41 729 42 80 l fax +41 41 729 42 29

Investments

at

fair

owner-

(in 1,000 CHF)

cost

value

ship

Gazprom

8,143

5,300

0.00%

Total

8,143

5,300

Disclaimer

EEII AG published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
