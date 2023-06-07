EEII : 2023 Q1 (en)

1st quarter 2023 report

/ Overview

EEII's net asset value per share ("NAV") dropped by 16.1 % in Q1 2023 and closed the quarter at CHF 0.26 per share (Q4 2022: CHF 0.31 per share).

/ Investments

Portfolio composition and news

The situation around the Gazprom investment did not change during the quarter. It remains unclear if and how international investors can have access to their holdings. We expect this to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, Gazprom shares are trading actively on the Moscow Stock Exchange. The price of the shares was little changed during Q1 2023 while trading in a range of RUB 150

- 177.