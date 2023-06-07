Advanced search
    EEII   CH0007162958

EEII AG

(EEII)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
1.200 CHF    0.00%
01:44pEeii : 2023 Q1 (en)
PU
01:34pEeii : publishes Quarterly Report per 31 March 2023
PU
05/16Eeii : Invitation AGM, June 13, 2023
PU
EEII : 2023 Q1 (en)

06/07/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
1st quarter 2023 report

  • / Overview

EEII's net asset value per share ("NAV") dropped by 16.1 % in Q1 2023 and closed the quarter at CHF 0.26 per share (Q4 2022: CHF 0.31 per share).

  • / Investments

Portfolio composition and news

The situation around the Gazprom investment did not change during the quarter. It remains unclear if and how international investors can have access to their holdings. We expect this to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, Gazprom shares are trading actively on the Moscow Stock Exchange. The price of the shares was little changed during Q1 2023 while trading in a range of RUB 150

- 177.

› Facts and figures

History

Inception

8/97

Public listing (SWX)

1/99

Capital reduction

4/03

Capital decrease

8/14

Capital structure

1,527,510 bearer shares

› par value of CHF 7.10

› Last payment to the share-holders

of CHF 1.12 derived from the

capital decrease (ex-date

26/08/2014)

Board of directors

› Victor L. Gnehm (Chairman)

Christoph Offenhäuser

Advisory fee

Flat fee, payable quarterly

Share identification

Valor 716 295

ISIN CH0007162958

Bloomberg

EEII SW Equity

Registered office

EEII AG

Alpenstrasse 15

6300 Zug

CEO

Marcus H. Bühler

Advisor

Weissenstein & Partner AG, Zurich

Administrator

MSZ Group AG Zug

Custodian

UBS AG, Zug

Auditor

BDO Ltd, Zurich

Independent Rep.

Philipp Andermatt, Bright Law AG

of Shareholders

Portfolio

per share

MCHF

%

Net current assets

0.42

93.3%

Investments

0.03

6.7%

Total assets

0.45

100%

NAV (31/03/23)

0.26

0.40

NAV (31/12/22)

audited

0.31

0.47

NAV (30/09/22)

3.80

5.8

NAV (30/06/22)

0.65

1.0

NAV (31/03/22)

0.73

1.2

  • / Future Prospects

On the occasion of the Annual General Meeting on June 13th, 2023, the first steps in the further development of EEII AG shall be announced. For further information, we refer to our website.

EEII AG l Alpenstrasse 15 l 6300 Zug l Switzerland

www.eeii.ch l contact@weissenstein-partner.ch l phone +41 41 729 42 80 l fax +41 41 729 42 29

Investments

at

fair

owner-

(in 1,000 CHF)

cost

value

ship

Gazprom

8,143

0,003

0.00%

Total

8,143

0,003

Disclaimer

EEII AG published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
