EEII : 2023 Q1 (en)

EEII's net asset value per share ("NAV") dropped by 16.1 % in Q1 2023 and closed the quarter at CHF 0.26 per share (Q4 2022: CHF 0.31 per share).
/ Investments
Portfolio composition and news
The situation around the Gazprom investment did not change during the quarter. It remains unclear if and how international investors can have access to their holdings. We expect this to remain the case for the foreseeable future.
Nevertheless, Gazprom shares are trading actively on the Moscow Stock Exchange. The price of the shares was little changed during Q1 2023 while trading in a range of RUB 150
- 177.
› Facts and figures
History
›
Inception
8/97
›
Public listing (SWX)
1/99
›
Capital reduction
4/03
›
Capital decrease
8/14
Capital structure
›
1,527,510 bearer shares
› par value of CHF 7.10
› Last payment to the share-holders
of CHF 1.12 derived from the
capital decrease (ex-date
26/08/2014)
Board of directors
› Victor L. Gnehm (Chairman)
›
Christoph Offenhäuser
Advisory fee
Flat fee, payable quarterly
Share identification
›
Valor 716 295
›
ISIN CH0007162958
Bloomberg
EEII SW Equity
Registered office
EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6300 Zug
CEO
Marcus H. Bühler
Advisor
Weissenstein & Partner AG, Zurich
Administrator
MSZ Group AG Zug
Custodian
UBS AG, Zug
Auditor
BDO Ltd, Zurich
Independent Rep.
Philipp Andermatt, Bright Law AG
of Shareholders
Portfolio
per share
MCHF
%
Net current assets
0.42
93.3%
Investments
0.03
6.7%
Total assets
0.45
100%
NAV (31/03/23)
0.26
0.40
NAV (31/12/22)
audited
0.31
0.47
NAV (30/09/22)
3.80
5.8
NAV (30/06/22)
0.65
1.0
NAV (31/03/22)
0.73
1.2
/ Future Prospects
On the occasion of the Annual General Meeting on June 13th, 2023, the first steps in the further development of EEII AG shall be announced. For further information, we refer to our website.
