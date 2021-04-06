|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EEII AG: Postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA
06-Apr-2021 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Zug, April 6, 2021
EEII reports a postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA
For various reasons, but mainly due to delays caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold) and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern (NACALA) have agreed to a postponement of the closing of the sale of Gehold's EEII shares (92.41%) to NACALA. Pursuant to an agreement between Gehold and NACALA, the transaction will be closed on or before September 17, 2021.
For further information please contact:
Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of EEII AG, Tel. Nr. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch
EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
