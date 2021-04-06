Log in
EEII AG    EEII   CH0007162958

EEII AG

(EEII)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EEII AG: Postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA

04/06/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EEII AG: Postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA

06-Apr-2021 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, April 6, 2021

EEII reports a postponement of the closing of the sale of shares by Gehold SA

For various reasons, but mainly due to delays caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold) and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern (NACALA) have agreed to a postponement of the closing of the sale of Gehold's EEII shares (92.41%) to NACALA. Pursuant to an agreement between Gehold and NACALA, the transaction will be closed on or before September 17, 2021.

For further information please contact:
Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of EEII AG, Tel. Nr. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch

EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).

Disclaimer

EEII AG published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 17:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 3,17 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
Net income 2019 2,76 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net Debt 2019 0,63 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,58 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
EV / Sales 2018 -36,4x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 7,59%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus H. Bühler Chief Executive Officer
Lorenz Victor Gnehm Chairman
Christoph Offenhauser Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EEII AG0.00%5
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)17.79%61 902
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.43%30 969
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.04%16 028
HAL TRUST25.98%14 853
KINNEVIK AB3.79%13 883
