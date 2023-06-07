Advanced search
    EEII   CH0007162958

EEII AG

(EEII)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
1.200 CHF    0.00%
EEII : publishes Quarterly Report per 31 March 2023

06/07/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
EEII publishes Quarterly Report per 31 March 2023

06/07/2023

EEII publishes its quarterly Report per 31 March 2023. For more information, please follow the link below.

Quarterly Report Q1-2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

EEII AG published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 17:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
01:44pEeii : 2023 Q1 (en)
PU
01:34pEeii : publishes Quarterly Report per 31 March 2023
PU
05/16Eeii : Invitation AGM, June 13, 2023
PU
04/29EEII AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28Eeii Ag : Annual Results 2022
EQ
04/28Eeii : Last Quarterly Report
PU
04/28Eeii : Last Financial Report
PU
04/20Eeii : NAV Adjustment
PU
04/20Eeii Ag : NAV Adjustment
EQ
03/30Eeii Ag : Closing of sale of the majority of its shares
EQ
Financials
Sales 2022 -6,23 M -6,86 M -6,86 M
Net income 2022 -6,58 M -7,25 M -7,25 M
Net cash 2022 0,49 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,83 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 7,59%
Chart EEII AG
Duration : Period :
EEII AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marcus H. Bühler Chief Executive Officer
Lorenz Victor Gnehm Chairman
Christoph Offenhauser Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EEII AG-21.05%2
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.37%61 947
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.31%23 635
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.12.19%11 071
LIFCO AB (PUBL)32.87%9 622
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY0.78%7 709
