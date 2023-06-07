|
EEII : publishes Quarterly Report per 31 March 2023
News
EEII publishes Quarterly Report per 31 March 2023
EEII publishes its quarterly Report per 31 March 2023. For more information, please follow the link below.
Quarterly Report Q1-2023
Disclaimer
EEII AG published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 17:33:02 UTC.
|Sales 2022
|
-6,23 M
-6,86 M
-6,86 M
|Net income 2022
|
-6,58 M
-7,25 M
-7,25 M
|Net cash 2022
|
0,49 M
0,54 M
0,54 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-0,35x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
1,83 M
2,02 M
2,02 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,06x
|EV / Sales 2022
|-0,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|1
|Free-Float
|7,59%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution