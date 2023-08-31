Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules

Zug, August 31, 2023

EEII AG publishes half year results as of June 30, 2023.

EEII reports a loss of CHF 176,777 for the first half of 2023 (H2 2022: loss of CHF 6,016 million). The net asset value of EEII shares ("NAV") amounted to CHF 0.19 at the end of June 2023, representing a negative development of -32.3% since the beginning of the year. The Company's activities are in a transformation phase after a new anchor investor, SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA, has taken over the majority of shares.

The operating business of EEII AG stayed its course without any significant events during the reporting period, after the investment portfolio had been adjusted due to the factual situation in Russia with the value correction of the Gazprom Investment (ad hoc announcement of April 20, 2023). A reassessment of the situation is not envisaged.

Operating costs amounted to CHF 168,208, which represents a marginal decrease of 1.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

With the transfer of the majority of shares to SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA, the first steps have been taken for the future of EEII AG. As the representative of the main shareholder, Alexandre U. Uldry has taken a seat on the Board of Directors as its Delegate, managing the Company's business as its CEO.

The first strategic steps in the further development of the Company are expected to be taken in the second half of the year and will be communicated in a timely manner.

The entire half year results 2023 are available using the weblink www.eeii.ch/reports/2023/ for a data download.

For further information:

Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Tel: +41 41 723 10 40).

EEII is quoted at Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).