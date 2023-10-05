(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

algoWatt does best of all and takes the top spot by rising 8.3 percent to EUR0.40 per share. The company announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a EUR255,000 grant for digital energy solution provider & system integrator activities on the ResilMesh project, funded under the Horizon Europe program.

In the ambitious context of holistic protection of critical infrastructures, the ResilMesh project will develop a set of innovative tools for the realization of a Security Orchestration and Analytics Platform Architecture - SOAPA based on the concept of cybesecurity awareness to improve the resilience of digital infrastructures through the achievement of several objectives.

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi Di Bologna gains 5.1 percent to EUR8.28 per share. The stock has lost 1.0% in the past month, but has rallied 3.5% in the past six and 14% in the past 12.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Eems Italy does worst of all and gives up 18%. The company reported that it closed the first half with revenues and operating income of EUR719,000, down from EUR1.0 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda is negative EUR1.5 million from the EUR1.1 million liability a year earlier while operating loss widens to EUR1.5 million from EUR1.1 million a year earlier.

The net loss of EUR1.5 million compares with a net loss of EUR1.1 million in the first half of 2022.

