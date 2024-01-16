(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Bioera rises 13 percent, with the stock trading above EUR0.05 each. The stock is currently suspended for excess volatility.

Eems Italia gains 9.1% after issuing additional shares to Negma, which subscribed to a convertible bond of the soceity.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Netweek gives up 9.7 percent and registers the worst performance of its parent list, with shares falling below EUR0.10 each and extending a 19 percent drop over the past month.

Also hurting is Antares Vision, in the red by 9.5% early Tuesday afternoon.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

