  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  EEMS Italia SpA
  News
  7. Summary
    EEMS   IT0001498234

EEMS ITALIA SPA

(EEMS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:24 2022-12-27 am EST
0.0588 EUR   -2.65%
05:14aCORRECT: United Industries Group sells 1.5 million shares in Eems
AN
12/23DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Ad of Eems Italy sells 7 million shares
AN
12/22SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Eems flies; Bioera sits at the bottom
AN
CORRECT: United Industries Group sells 1.5 million shares in Eems

12/27/2022 | 05:14am EST
(It was the member Gruppo Industrie Riunite who sold the Eems shares, not the CEO, Giuseppe De Giovanni, as erroneously reported in the previous article. Also corrected is the number of shares sold)

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa reported that majority shareholder Gruppo Industrie Riunite Srl sold 1.5 million ordinary shares in the company between Dec. 19 and 20.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR0.05, for a total consideration of approximately EUR75,000.

Eems Italia's stock is down 3.3 percent at EUR0.0580 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

