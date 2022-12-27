CORRECT: United Industries Group sells 1.5 million shares in Eems

(It was the member Gruppo Industrie Riunite who sold the Eems shares, not the CEO, Giuseppe De Giovanni, as erroneously reported in the previous article. Also corrected is the number of shares sold)

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa reported that majority shareholder Gruppo Industrie Riunite Srl sold 1.5 million ordinary shares in the company between Dec. 19 and 20.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR0.05, for a total consideration of approximately EUR75,000.

Eems Italia's stock is down 3.3 percent at EUR0.0580 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News reporter

