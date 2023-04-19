Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EEMS Italia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEMS   IT0001498234

EEMS ITALIA SPA

(EEMS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
0.0508 EUR   +0.40%
01:42aEEMS Italia closes 2022 with loss; revenues increase
AN
04/11Eems at the top; Bioera on the bottom
AN
04/11Stock exchanges in the green; good buying with Stellantis
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EEMS Italia closes 2022 with loss; revenues increase

04/19/2023 | 01:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced that it has approved its main results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, having reported a net loss of EUR2.3 million, from a loss for EUR287,000 in the same period of the previous year.

Operating loss amounted to EUR2.2 million from a loss for EUR990,000 in 2021.

Operating income amounted to EUR1.4 million, up from EUR721,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Operating costs for the year, amounting to approximately EUR3.5 million, derived EUR1.3 million from costs related to the purchase of natural gas to operate the aforementioned supplies and the remainder for the performance of accounting, administrative, tax and legal services, including those related to the settlement of disputes.

"These costs increased significantly during fiscal year 2022 strongly affected by all the activities related to the publication of the prospectus on July 1, 2022, concerning the admission to trading of unlisted shares on Euronext Milan, the issuance of the new convertible bond in favor of the professional investor Negma Group Investment LTD as well as the cancellation of suspended costs related to the previous outstanding bond with the professional investor Nice & Green SA failed during the year to activities related to the implementation, definition and updating of the 2023-2027 business plan," the company explained in a note.

Ebitda is negative EUR2.1 million from a similarly negative EUR642,000 in the previous year.

Ebit is negative and equal to EUR2.1 million from a negative EUR99,000 in 2021.

Net financial position is EUR541,000 from one of EUR820,000 in the same period last year.

Eems Italy closed Tuesday in the green by 0.4 percent to EUR0.05 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EEMS ITALIA SPA 0.40% 0.0508 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.04% 117.8949 Real-time Quote.-45.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net cash 2021 0,82 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 5,91%
Chart EEMS ITALIA SPA
Duration : Period :
EEMS Italia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EEMS ITALIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe de Giovanni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susanna Stefani Chairman
Stefano Modena Independent Director
Riccardo Delleani Independent Director
Alessia Antonelli Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EEMS ITALIA SPA-4.51%28
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.35%12 522
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-2.46%8 893
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-29.81%7 369
VALMET OYJ14.59%5 797
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA3.11%4 813
