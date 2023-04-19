EEMS Italia closes 2022 with loss; revenues increase

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced that it has approved its main results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, having reported a net loss of EUR2.3 million, from a loss for EUR287,000 in the same period of the previous year.

Operating loss amounted to EUR2.2 million from a loss for EUR990,000 in 2021.

Operating income amounted to EUR1.4 million, up from EUR721,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Operating costs for the year, amounting to approximately EUR3.5 million, derived EUR1.3 million from costs related to the purchase of natural gas to operate the aforementioned supplies and the remainder for the performance of accounting, administrative, tax and legal services, including those related to the settlement of disputes.

"These costs increased significantly during fiscal year 2022 strongly affected by all the activities related to the publication of the prospectus on July 1, 2022, concerning the admission to trading of unlisted shares on Euronext Milan, the issuance of the new convertible bond in favor of the professional investor Negma Group Investment LTD as well as the cancellation of suspended costs related to the previous outstanding bond with the professional investor Nice & Green SA failed during the year to activities related to the implementation, definition and updating of the 2023-2027 business plan," the company explained in a note.

Ebitda is negative EUR2.1 million from a similarly negative EUR642,000 in the previous year.

Ebit is negative and equal to EUR2.1 million from a negative EUR99,000 in 2021.

Net financial position is EUR541,000 from one of EUR820,000 in the same period last year.

Eems Italy closed Tuesday in the green by 0.4 percent to EUR0.05 per share.

