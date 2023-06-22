(Alliance News) - EEMS Italia Spa announced Wednesday evening that an agreement has been concluded and finalized for the acquisition by its wholly owned subsidiary EEMS Renewables S.r.l. of the shares representing 100 percent of the company IGR CINQUE S.r.l., owner of a project to build a photovoltaic plant in Molise with a nominal capacity of 1,284 KWp and input power of 1,100 KW.

"This acquisition, in continuity with the development phase envisaged in the EEMS Group's 2023-2027 Business Plan, entails the full consolidation of IGR CINQUE S.r.l. by EEMS Italia," the company note reads.

EEMS closed Wednesday's session in the red by 2.8 percent to EUR0.028 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

