(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced Friday that following the conversion of part of the fourth tranche of the bond reserved for Negma Group Investment Ltd, 2.2 million new ordinary shares were issued to the investor.

The conversion price was EUR0.022, and the company's share capital will be EUR2.1 million, divided into 543.8 million ordinary shares.

Eems Italia's stock trades down 1.7 percent at EUR0.024 per share.

