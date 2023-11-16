(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa reported that it has issued 8.3 million new ordinary azinoi to Negma Group Investment Ltd.

The azinoi are the result of the conversion of five bonds requested by the investor. The conversinoe price was EUR0.006 each.

Following the new issue, the company's share capital will be EUR2.4 million, divided into 618.3 million ordinary shares.

Eems closed Thursday in the red by 7.4 percent at EUR0.0050 per share.

