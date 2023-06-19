Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EEMS Italia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEMS   IT0001498234

EEMS ITALIA SPA

(EEMS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:28:55 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.0302 EUR   +6.71%
Eems Italia takes over SPV owner of project for photovoltaic plant
AN
06/14New shares of Eems Italia issued in favor of Negma
AN
06/12Milan up in central bank week
AN
Eems Italia takes over SPV owner of project for photovoltaic plant

06/19/2023 | 04:24am EDT
(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced that it has closed the agreement to take over - through its subsidiary Eems Renewables Srl - the entire capital of a company that owns a project for the construction of a photovoltaic plant in Abruzzo with a nominal capacity of 923.4 KWp and the related administrative authorizations.

The consideration for the acquisition transaction was defined, among other things, through an adjustment mechanism linked to the SPV's equity and financial position resulting from the updated balance sheet as of the closing date, scheduled for June 19.

Giuseppe De Giovanni, managing director of Eems Italia, commented, "This acquisition is instrumental in the execution of the industrial plan, recently approved by the board of directors, regarding the company's commitment in the solar power generation sector."

Eems Italia's stock is up 6.0 percent at EUR0.030 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

