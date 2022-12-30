Eems issues over one million shares to Negma

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa has announced that 1.2 million new Eems ordinary shares have been issued to Negma Group Investment Ltd, resulting from the conversion of 5 bonds issued in the context of the second tranche of the bond loan convertible into Eems listed shares reserved for Negma.

The company specifies that the number of shares subject to the conversion corresponds to the result of the division between the nominal value of each bond - EUR10,000.00 - and the conversion price equal to 93% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average traded price of Eems shares during the twelve open market days preceding the date of the bond conversion request.

Thus, the company's share capital will turn out to be EUR1.8 million, divided into 467.2 million listed ordinary shares.

Eems Italia's stock is up 6.5 percent at EUR0.0560 per share.

