  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EEMS Italia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEMS   IT0001498234

EEMS ITALIA SPA

(EEMS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:36 2022-12-30 am EST
0.0558 EUR   +6.49%
06:40aEems issues over one million shares to Negma
AN
12/29Highways in the lead; Eems in the rear
AN
12/29European stock exchanges turn upward except London
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eems issues over one million shares to Negma

12/30/2022 | 06:40am EST
(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa has announced that 1.2 million new Eems ordinary shares have been issued to Negma Group Investment Ltd, resulting from the conversion of 5 bonds issued in the context of the second tranche of the bond loan convertible into Eems listed shares reserved for Negma.

The company specifies that the number of shares subject to the conversion corresponds to the result of the division between the nominal value of each bond - EUR10,000.00 - and the conversion price equal to 93% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average traded price of Eems shares during the twelve open market days preceding the date of the bond conversion request.

Thus, the company's share capital will turn out to be EUR1.8 million, divided into 467.2 million listed ordinary shares.

Eems Italia's stock is up 6.5 percent at EUR0.0560 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net cash 2021 0,82 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,9 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 6,02%
Chart EEMS ITALIA SPA
Duration : Period :
EEMS Italia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EEMS ITALIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe de Giovanni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susanna Stefani Chairman
Stefano Modena Independent Director
Riccardo Delleani Independent Director
Ines Gandini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EEMS ITALIA SPA-60.00%25
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.89%13 705
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.37%10 343
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-45.00%9 200
VALMET OYJ-32.40%5 007
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.27%4 967