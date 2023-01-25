Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EEMS Italia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEMS   IT0001498234

EEMS ITALIA SPA

(EEMS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:50 2023-01-25 am EST
0.0448 EUR   -4.27%
Eems received request for conversion of 10 bonds from Negma
AN
D'Amico and Immsi lead the list
AN
Negma requests conversion of 20 bonds to Eems Italy
AN
Eems received request for conversion of 10 bonds from Negma

01/25/2023 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced Wednesday that it has received a request from Negma Group Investment LTD to convert 10 bonds issued on Dec. 16, 2022.

The 10 Bonds have a total nominal value of EUR100,000.00 and entitle the holder to 2.5 million new Eems ordinary shares.

The conversion price was found to be EUR0.04 per share.

Eems pointed out that with regard to the second tranche of the Negma POC, issued on December 16, 2022 for a total equivalent of EUR1.25 million, 20 bonds with a total nominal value of EUR200,000 remain outstanding.

Eems closed 4.3 percent in the red at EUR0.045 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net cash 2021 0,82 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 5,91%
Chart EEMS ITALIA SPA
Duration : Period :
EEMS Italia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EEMS ITALIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe de Giovanni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susanna Stefani Chairman
Stefano Modena Independent Director
Riccardo Delleani Independent Director
Alessia Antonelli Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EEMS ITALIA SPA-12.03%24
NORDSON CORPORATION0.16%13 858
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.8.18%11 400
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.10.86%10 303
VALMET OYJ14.11%5 752
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA10.66%5 490