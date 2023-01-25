Eems received request for conversion of 10 bonds from Negma

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced Wednesday that it has received a request from Negma Group Investment LTD to convert 10 bonds issued on Dec. 16, 2022.

The 10 Bonds have a total nominal value of EUR100,000.00 and entitle the holder to 2.5 million new Eems ordinary shares.

The conversion price was found to be EUR0.04 per share.

Eems pointed out that with regard to the second tranche of the Negma POC, issued on December 16, 2022 for a total equivalent of EUR1.25 million, 20 bonds with a total nominal value of EUR200,000 remain outstanding.

Eems closed 4.3 percent in the red at EUR0.045 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.