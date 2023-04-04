Eems the best; Monrif at the back

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Eems rises 8.8 percent to EUR0.0422, after eve's slight loss cn 0.5 percent.

PLC advances 7.0% to EUR1.42 per share, with daily peak at EUR1.45 after eve's 6.0% liability.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Monrif is giving up 3.9% to EUR0.0640, after a 2.8% gain the night before.

Bastogi retreats 2.3%. For Italy's oldest publicly traded company, the weekly report marks assets of about 3.3%.

