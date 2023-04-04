Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EEMS Italia SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEMS   IT0001498234

EEMS ITALIA SPA

(EEMS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:49:02 2023-04-04 am EDT
0.0420 EUR   +8.25%
07:42aEems the best; Monrif at the back
AN
03/08United Industries Group divests over one million shares in Eems
AN
03/02Gruppo Industrie Riunite divests 400,000 shares in Emes Italia
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eems the best; Monrif at the back

04/04/2023 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Eems rises 8.8 percent to EUR0.0422, after eve's slight loss cn 0.5 percent.

----------

PLC advances 7.0% to EUR1.42 per share, with daily peak at EUR1.45 after eve's 6.0% liability.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Monrif is giving up 3.9% to EUR0.0640, after a 2.8% gain the night before.

----------

Bastogi retreats 2.3%. For Italy's oldest publicly traded company, the weekly report marks assets of about 3.3%.

----------

By Maurizo Carta , Alliance News reporter

(Alliance News) -

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASTOGI S.P.A. -2.27% 0.604 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
EEMS ITALIA SPA 9.28% 0.042 Delayed Quote.-27.07%
MONRIF S.P.A. -3.90% 0.064 Delayed Quote.17.25%
All news about EEMS ITALIA SPA
07:42aEems the best; Monrif at the back
AN
03/08United Industries Group divests over one million shares in Eems
AN
03/02Gruppo Industrie Riunite divests 400,000 shares in Emes Italia
AN
03/02Listings in the red; STMicroelectronics at the bottom
AN
02/20European stock exchanges on the threshold of parity
AN
02/20Europeans up; MPS still on top on Mid
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/16Mib at more than one-year highs; Tenaris bullish
AN
02/16Eems does best of all; trailing LVenture
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net cash 2021 0,82 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 5,91%
Chart EEMS ITALIA SPA
Duration : Period :
EEMS Italia SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EEMS ITALIA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe de Giovanni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susanna Stefani Chairman
Stefano Modena Independent Director
Riccardo Delleani Independent Director
Alessia Antonelli Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EEMS ITALIA SPA-27.07%21
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.32%12 615
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.50%9 118
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-25.91%7 697
VALMET OYJ18.24%5 963
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA2.75%4 873
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer