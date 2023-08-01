Today at 05:14 am

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa reported that it has received a request for conversion of two bonds from Negma Group Investment Ltd.

The value of the bonds is EUR20,000, the conversion price EUR0.018, and Negma will be allotted 1.1 million new shares.

As part of the fourth tranche of the convertible bond underwritten by Negma, 27 bonds remain to be converted.

Eems Italia's stock is down 2.2 percent at EUR0.0230 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.