New shares of Eems Italia issued in favor of Negma

(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced Wednesday evening that it has received a conversion request for 2 bonds issued in April in the context of the third tranche of the EEMS convertible bond loan into listed shares reserved for Negma Group Investment LTD.

The 2 bonds for which Negma requested conversion have a total nominal value of EUR20,000.00.

According to the conversion ratio stipulated in the Negma POC Regulations, they entitle to 800,000 new EEMS ordinary shares, which will be issued on the contractual terms and will have the same characteristics and rights as the shares already outstanding as of today's date and regular dividend entitlement.

Eems closed Wednesday evening's session 3.4 percent in the red at EUR0.029 per share

