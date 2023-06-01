Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  EEMS Italia SpA
  News
  Summary
    EEMS   IT0001498234

EEMS ITALIA SPA

(EEMS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.0287 EUR   -.--%
New shares of Eems Italia issued in favor of Negma
AN
05/31Futures down; first step for U.S. debt deal
AN
05/30Milan drops on 26,500 mark; Prysmian on top
AN
New shares of Eems Italia issued in favor of Negma

06/01/2023 | 01:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - Eems Italia Spa announced Wednesday evening that it has received a conversion request for 2 bonds issued in April in the context of the third tranche of the EEMS convertible bond loan into listed shares reserved for Negma Group Investment LTD.

The 2 bonds for which Negma requested conversion have a total nominal value of EUR20,000.00.

According to the conversion ratio stipulated in the Negma POC Regulations, they entitle to 800,000 new EEMS ordinary shares, which will be issued on the contractual terms and will have the same characteristics and rights as the shares already outstanding as of today's date and regular dividend entitlement.

Eems closed Wednesday evening's session 3.4 percent in the red at EUR0.029 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

