    AXM   GB00BJP1KD31

EENERGY GROUP PLC

(AXM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-03-28 am EDT
3.250 GBX   +18.18%
02:04pEEnergy shares jump on swing to pretax profit from loss in first half
AN
12:32pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
09:08aCarnival's Soft FY23 Guidance Could be Conservative
DJ
EEnergy shares jump on swing to pretax profit from loss in first half

03/28/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
(Alliance News) - eEnergy Group PLC on Tuesday said that it remains optimistic of meeting full-year expectations, as it saw both revenue and pretax profit jump over the first half.

For the six months ended December 31, the net zero energy services provider reported pretax profit of GBP400,000, swung from a loss of GBP1.2 million a year prior.

Revenue rose 58% to GBP15.1 million from GBP9.6 million the previous year.

Looking ahead, eEnergy said its first months of trading in the second half have been strong, thanks to winning new clients and cross selling opportunities within its existing client base.

It added that contract wins during the third quarter have improved visibility on the remaining three month outlook for the financial year, and said it remains optimistic to deliver full year trading expectations.

"eEnergy continues to make progress towards making net zero possible and profitable. Following a transformational year in 2022 bringing our offering under one unified brand, the first half of the year has seen us grow the business across both Energy Management and Energy Services," said Chief Executive Officer Harvey Sinclair.

"Our financial year is traditionally second half weighted and based on the new business pipeline and a contracted forward order book of GBP26.4 million, with GBP8.8 million to be recognised in H2, we remain optimistic to deliver full year trading expectations."

eEnergy shares closed 18% higher at 3.25 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

