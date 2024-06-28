Press release from Companies

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eevia Health Plc, corp. reg. no 2825194-4 (the "Company") was held on June 28, 2024, in Seinäjoki, Finland.

The shareholders primarily resolved the following matters:

Annual report and results

The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements, including income statement and the balance sheet, for the financial year 2023 and resolved that the net loss of EUR - 885,795.22 - shall be transferred to retained earnings/loss account. No dividends are to be paid.

Discharge from Liability

The Annual General Meeting granted the Members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer discharge from liability for the management of the Company's business for the financial year 2023.

Election of the Members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to re-elect Martin Bjørklund, Per Benjaminsen and Oskar Wegelius and Patricia Wiklund as Members of the Board of Directors. Martin Bjørklund was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairman shall receive remuneration of EUR 16,000 and that every other Board Member shall receive remuneration of EUR 8,000. Further, the Board is offered option rights during the two months following the AGM, from 1st July 2024 until 31st August 2024 free of charge. Each option right will entitle its holder to subscribe for one new share in the company. The share subscription period begins on 1st July 2025 and ends 30th September 2025. The subscription price will in SEK be equal to the thirty (30) day volume weighted average price per share of the company traded at Spotlight Stock Market calculated from the first day of trading of shares subscribed for in the rights issue announced 5th June 2024 (the "Rights Issue"), plus a thirty (30) per cent premium. The option rights allocated to the Board of Directors are: 100 000 to each ordinary member of the Board; and 175 000 to the Chairman of the Board.

Election and remuneration of the Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect KPMG as auditor, with Mari Kaasalainen (Authorized Public Accountant, KHT) as the principal auditor. It was resolved that the auditor shall receive remuneration according to the approved invoice.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Ulve, CEO

Email: stein.ulve@eeviaheath.com

Phone: +358 400 22 5967

INFORMATION ABOUT EEVIA HEALTH PLC

Eevia Health Plc, founded in March 2017, addresses significant health problems with bioactive compounds extracted from plant materials. The materials are primarily wild harvested from the pristine Finnish and Swedish forests near or above the Arctic Circle. The extracts are sold B2B as ingredients to dietary supplements and food brands globally. These global brands utilize the ingredients in their consumer product formulas.

Eevia Health is a manufacturer of 100% organically certified plant extracts. Although a significant product, Elderberry extract, is made from cultivated berries, most of Eevia's other raw materials, such as bilberry, lingonberry, chaga-mushroom, and pine bark, are wild-harvested in a sustainable fashion.

Eevia Health operates a modern green-chemistry production facility in Finland. Manufacturing natural ingredients near the raw material harvest areas, Eevia offers a short value chain with an environmentally friendly carbon footprint, competitive pricing, and extreme transparency. Eevia listed its shares at Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden in June 2021, with the short name EEVIA .