Eevia Health Abp ("Eevia Health" or the "Company") has ended the arrangement with Mangold Fondkommission act as a liquidity provider for the company's shares at the Spotlight Stockmarket. The Company assess that the natural liquidity in the share is sufficient.

Eevia Health Plc, founded in March 2017, addresses significant health problems with bioactive compounds extracted from plant materials. The materials are primarily wild harvested from the pristine Finnish and Swedish forests near or above the Arctic Circle. The extracts are sold B2B as ingredients in dietary supplements and food brands globally. These global brands use the ingredients in their consumer product formulas.

Eevia Health is a manufacturer of 100% organically certified plant extracts. Although a significant product, Elderberry extract, is made from cultivated berries, most of Eevia's other raw materials, such as bilberry, lingonberry, chaga-mushroom, and pine bark, are wild-harvested in a sustainable fashion.

Eevia Health operates a modern green-chemistry production facility in Finland. Manufacturing natural ingredients near the raw material harvest areas, Eevia offers a short value chain with an environmentally friendly carbon footprint, competitive pricing, and extreme transparency. Eevia listed its shares at Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden in June 2021, with the short name (ticker) EEVIA .