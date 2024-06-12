EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 JUNE 2024 AT 8:00

Eezy Plc launches the renewal of its operating models

Eezy Plc is launching a renewal of operating models aimed at creating an efficient, competitive and scalable way of working for growth. As part of the renewal project, the company is reviewing its operational processes and the way it works in different functions, particularly administration and support services. Fixed costs as a whole are also being reviewed.

To achieve the objectives, consideration will be given to improving efficiency through partnerships, clarifying roles and responsibilities, and possible staff reductions.

"As part of our strategy announced in February, we are moving towards a more united Eezy. The company has grown in many areas through acquisitions, and over the strategy period we want to reap the full benefits of having the broadest range of working life services as well as common operating models at Eezy. The aim of the renewal is to increase our productivity and to create a scalable, operationally efficient and agile operating model for growth", says Siina Saksi, Eezy's CEO.

