Eezy organises a Capital Markets Day in Helsinki today 29th May 2024 Eezy Plc, Investor News May 29 2024 at 8:00 am Eezy organises a Capital Markets Day in Helsinki today 29th May 2024 Eezy is organising a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in Helsinki today May 29 2024. At the event, Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi and other members of the management team will present the company's strategy as a maker for a good working life published on 15th February 2024 as well as Eezy's long-term targets, sources of growth and profitability, and the market situation of the different businesses. CEO Siina Saksi: "Eezy operates in a growing market of significant size, whose growth is driven by megatrends in our operating environment, such as labour shortage, labor market mis-match, the transformation of working life as well as technology and artificial intelligence. Eezy has a strong position in our existing business areas and competitive advantages that are difficult to replicate, such as our AI-based ERP system, which went into limited production in the spring, and our nationwide network. We have a broad customer base and service portfolio as well as a strong reputation, which create strong growth opportunities for us. Our targets for the 2024-2028 strategy period are to grow faster than the market in the Staffing business area, and to double our Professional Services business area revenue. We aim to increase our operating margin to 8%, driven by the transformation of our operating model through technology, the economies of scale that revenue growth brings, and the reorientation of our industry and service portfolio towards more profitable and less cyclical industries and services." Capital Markets Day programme: The event will start at 9:00 and end at around 12:00. Siina Saksi, CEO: Eezy's strategy 2024-2028

Ari Myllyniemi, Director, Staffing: Staffing market and sources of growth

Markus Jussila, Director, Professional Services: doubling the turnover of Professional services

Päivi Salo, CDO: Technology and AI as a source of productivity and growth

Joni Aaltonen, CFO: CFO's review The event can be followed as webcast live at https://eezy.videosync.fi/2024-cmd/register. Presentations are kept in Finnish. The day's presentations will be available on the Eezy website at around 8am. Participants can submit questions via the webcast platform during the presentations. For more information: Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 550 3912 Marleena Bask

Chief Communication and Marketing Officer

marleena.bask@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 352 3643 Eezy Plc is Finland's widest expert house on working life, whose mission is to build good working life. We serve our customers in areas such as staffing, corporate cultures design, leadership coaching and development, recruitment, employment services, light entrepreneurship and personnel surveys. We know the pulse of Finnish work life, because we employ about 25,000 people annually, carry out 900 organizational development projects, analyze 200,000 personnel survey responses and do 3,300 person assessments. Our revenue was 219 M€ in 2023, and our share is listed on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Eezy - long live life and work. www.eezy.fi