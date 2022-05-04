Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Eezy Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EEZY   FI4000322326

EEZY OYJ

(EEZY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/04 03:49:37 am EDT
5.780 EUR   +3.21%
05:31aEEZY PLC : Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report
GL
05:30aEEZY PLC : Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report
AQ
04/12Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report

05/04/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 4 MAY 2022 AT 12:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-3/2022 on Tuesday 10 May 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 10 May 2022 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at
https://eezy.videosync.fi/2022-q1
  
The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.


Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



All news about EEZY OYJ
05:31aEEZY PLC : Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report
GL
05:30aEEZY PLC : Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2022 interim report
AQ
04/12Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc
AQ
04/12Eezy plc Approves Election of Mikko Wirén as Member of Board of Director
CI
04/12Decisions by the Eezy Plc's Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2022
AQ
04/12Eezy Oyj Declares Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on 26 April 2022 and 27 October 2..
CI
03/28The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the third earning period of t..
AQ
03/24Eezy acquires Siqni and Leidenschaft
AQ
03/16Notice convening Eezy Plc's Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2022
AQ
03/16Timo Laine Not to Stand for Re-Election to the Board of Directors of Eezy Oyj
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 236 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2022 34,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 140 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 694
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart EEZY OYJ
Duration : Period :
Eezy Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EEZY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Average target price 7,10 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Matias Asikainen Chief Executive Officer
Hannu Antero Nyman Chief Financial Officer
Tapio Olavi Pajuharju Chairman
Liisa Helena Harjula Director
Paul-Petteri Savolainen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EEZY OYJ-6.35%148
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-31.50%59 915
PAYCHEX, INC.-5.82%46 084
TRINET GROUP, INC.-7.42%5 501
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-5.30%2 733
BENEFIT ONE INC.-59.51%2 441