    EEZY   FI4000322326

EEZY OYJ

(EEZY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:42 2022-08-03 am EDT
5.460 EUR   +9.20%
05:31aEEZY PLC : Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report
05:31aEEZY PLC : Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report
07/05YIT Corporation - Private employment services company Eezy will become a tenant of the Pasila Maistraatinportti office building
AQ
Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report

08/03/2022 | 05:31am EDT
EEZY PLC --   INVESTOR NEWS -- 3 AUGUST 2022 AT 12:30

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-6/2022 on Tuesday 9 August 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 9 August 2022 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at
https://eezy.videosync.fi/2022-q2
  
The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.


Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 253 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 11,2 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2022 39,4 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 125 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 570
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart EEZY OYJ
Duration : Period :
Eezy Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EEZY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Average target price 6,60 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Matias Asikainen Chief Executive Officer
Hannu Antero Nyman Chief Financial Officer
Tapio Olavi Pajuharju Chairman
Liisa Helena Harjula Director
Paul-Petteri Savolainen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EEZY OYJ-16.39%128
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-29.19%61 285
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.27%45 478
TRINET GROUP, INC.-13.96%5 091
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-12.32%2 500
BENEFIT ONE INC.-58.42%2 472