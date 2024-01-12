Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

Vmp Oyj is a Finland-based human resources (HR) services company. The Company reports business segments as Staff leasing, Self-employment, Recruitment and organizational development. The Staff leasing segment provides staffing services under the VMP Varamiespalvelu and Staff Plus brands, and includes growth services, care services, and digital services, such as robotics process automation. The Self-employment segment operates under Eezy brand and provides customers an opportunity to employ themselves by outsourcing invoicing and other administrative tasks to VMP. The Recruitment and organizational development segment provides comprehensive services in training, change management, recruitment and executive search under the brands Personnel, Romana and VMP Varamiespalvelu. The Company operates primarily in Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

Sector Employment Services