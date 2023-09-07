EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 7 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 10.20

Eezy Plc: change in management team

Saara Tikkanen (Born 1982; M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed as HR and Development Director and as well as member of the Group management team starting latest in March 2024.

Saara has extensive, over 15 years’ experience in HR in several companies in different sectors. Lastly, she has acted as HR Director and member of management team in Verkkokauppa.com.

” I am excited to join Eezy to develop the Finnish working life. I value Eezy’s mission – as a society, we need strong employment and companies, where people do well. The humane company culture at Eezy has felt very familiar to me. When it comes to HR and development, I strongly believe in positive conception of people, growth attitude and good, goal-directed leadership”, summarizes Tikkanen.

” I am convinced by Saara’s experience and vision in for example talent management, company culture and employer brand development as well as change management. Her experience and personality are a perfect fit to Eezy’s company culture and our development phase”, comments Eezy’s CEO Siina Saksi.





Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 50 550 3912