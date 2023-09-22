EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – 22 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 12.40

Eezy Plc: change in management team

Markus Jussila (born 1978; M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed as Director, Professional services and member of the Group management team.

Jussila has managed Eezy Flow and Eezy Personnel from the beginning of 2023 and been an interim Director of Professional services from June 2023. Jussila has over 20 years’ experience in demanding business leadership positions as well as entrepreneurship at e.g. Mehiläinen and Leidenschaft.

”I am excited to take over the leadership of Eezy Professional services. I know Eezy’s business already from 1,5 years’ time, and I am very impressed by the people and knowledge we have within the company. We are able to serve our clients extensively when they seek growth and renewal. We are especially strong in developing personnel experience, company culture and leadership as well as in strategy formulation, employment services and recruitments.” summarizes Jussila.

“I am very happy to welcome Markus as member of the group management team and to have him take over the development of the Professional services – business area. Markus is an respected and experienced business leader, with whom we will grow the Professional services revenue according to our strategy”, comments Siina Saksi, Eezy’s CEO.

Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 50 550 3912