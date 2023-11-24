Official EEZY OYJ press release

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 24 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 10.15

Eezy Plc: change in management team

Eezy PLC’s CFO Hannu Nyman has resigned and will continue his career at another employer. Hannu Nyman will continue at Eezy’s service until spring 2024.

”I want to thank Hannu for his great input to the company in Eezy’s four-year long history. During this period we have grown from a staffing company to a versatile working life expert, that offers its customers e.g. personnel researches, recruitment, leadership development, employment and resettlement services. Hannu’s role has been central in acquisitions and building a strong and professional governance for a listed company”, comments Eezy’s CEO Siina Saksi.

