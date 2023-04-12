Advanced search
    EEZY   FI4000322326

EEZY OYJ

(EEZY)
2023-04-12
3.300 EUR   +0.30%
Inside Information : Siina Saksi appointed as CEO of Eezy Plc
GL
02:55aInside Information : Siina Saksi appointed as CEO of Eezy Plc
AQ
03/15Eezy Plc : fourth earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees
GL
Inside information: Siina Saksi appointed as CEO of Eezy Plc

04/12/2023 | 02:56am EDT
Eezy Plc  --  INSIDE INFORMATION  -- 12 April 2023 at 9.55

Inside information: Siina Saksi appointed as CEO of Eezy Plc

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has on 12 April 2023 appointed Siina Saksi (born 1966), MSc (Econ), eMBA, as Eezy’s CEO. Siina Saksi is joining Eezy from Terveystalo Plc where she has been a member of the Executive Team and COO responsible for Healthcare Services since 2016. Saksi also has long experience in the general insurance and banking sectors. Saksi will begin her duties as CEO at the latest on 15 August 2023.

“Siina Saksi has a very solid track record in successful development of business and systematic implementation of strategy together with personnel. The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc carefully defined the competence and experience expected of the future CEO. Saksi’s extensive background in various businesses as well as her views on Eezy’s strategy and future were perfectly aligned with those of the Board. I am very pleased that Siina Saksi will join Eezy’s team of highly skilled professionals. Saksi is both results oriented and a leader with human touch,” says Tapio Pajuharju, Chairman of the Board of Eezy Plc.

“Eezy is a leader in working life services with a mission to reform Finnish working life together with customers with its wide range of expertise and services. Eezy’s mission is significant for the society, and I am very excited to lead the company to profitable growth together with Eezy personnel,” Siina Saksi says.

Eezy’s deputy CEO Pasi Papunen will serve as the interim CEO until Saksi starts in her position.


Further information:
Tapio Pajuharju, Chairman of the Board, Eezy Plc, Tel. +358 50 577 4200

Interview requests: Marleena Bask, Chief Communication and Marketing Officer, Tel. +358 50 352 3643 or marleena.bask@eezy.fi


Attachment: Photo of Siina Saksi


Eezy is a working life professional company. Our vision is a society that offers possibilities to work for everyone, and where companies are led with a human touch and they create wellbeing for the Finnish society. On annual basis we employ 32 000 people, lead 900 organization development projects, analyze 200 000 personnel survey responses and conduct 3300 personal assessments. We serve our clients in staffing, leadership coaching, employment, recruitment, research & data, and light entrepreneurship services. Eezy’s revenue was 248 million euros in 2022 and the company is listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki.


Attachment


