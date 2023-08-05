EFC (I) Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 564.21 million compared to INR 4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 570.44 million compared to INR 4 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 52.1 million compared to INR 2.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.49 compared to INR 3.68 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.29 compared to INR 3.68 a year ago.

