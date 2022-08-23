Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Efecte Oy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFECTE   FI4000282868

EFECTE OY

(EFECTE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:24 2022-08-22 am EDT
10.45 EUR   -0.48%
02:31aEfecte Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Mäkinen
GL
02:30aEfecte Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Mäkinen
AQ
08/18Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Jussila
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Efecte Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Mäkinen

08/23/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Mäkinen
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Taru Mäkinen
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18676/18/8
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-19
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 146 Unit price: 10.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 146 Volume weighted average price: 10.45 EUR

 

Further inquiries:

Lari Nikkanen
Legal Counsel
Efecte Plc
lari.nikkanen@efecte.com
+358 44 491 0833 

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

 


Financials
Sales 2021 17,4 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net income 2021 -0,20 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2021 5,60 M 5,57 M 5,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -348x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,5 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart EFECTE OY
Duration : Period :
Efecte Oy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFECTE OY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Average target price 15,70 €
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niilo Johannes Fredrikson Chief Executive Officer
Taru Mäkinen Chief Financial Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Topias Marttila Chief Technology Officer
Steffan Schumacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFECTE OY-20.23%66
ACCENTURE PLC-25.22%199 436
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.43%154 990
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.97%107 960
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.40%83 810
VMWARE, INC.4.92%51 239