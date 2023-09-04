EFECTE PLC – PRESS RELEASE – 4 September 2023 at 10.30

Efecte Plc: Acquisition of Requeste business from Sysart Oy completed

The acquisition of Requeste business by Efecte from Sysart Oy, first announced on 21 August 2023, has been completed.

The closing conditions of the business purchase agreement, including approvals from the largest customers of the Requeste business, were fulfilled and the acquisition of the business was completed on 1 September 2023.

Further enquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal and M&A, +358 400 383 064

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people to digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com