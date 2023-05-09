Advanced search
    EFECTE   FI4000282868

EFECTE OY

(EFECTE)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:13:03 2023-05-09 am EDT
10.45 EUR   +1.95%
10:31aEfecte Plc : Change in the number of treasury shares
GL
10:30aEfecte Plc : Change in the number of treasury shares
AQ
04/28Transcript : Efecte Oy, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
Efecte Plc: Change in the number of treasury shares

05/09/2023 | 10:31am EDT
EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 9 May 2023 at 17:30

Efecte Plc: Change in the number of treasury shares

Efecte has today conveyed 5 551 treasury shares to the members of the Efecte's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2023. The amount of shares is based on the annual remuneration decided by the Annual General Meeting and the average share price between 2 May and 8 May 2023.

Following the transaction, Efecte holds 5 882 treasury shares.  


Further enquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal, +358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

 

 


