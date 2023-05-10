Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Efecte Oy
  News
  Summary
    EFECTE   FI4000282868

EFECTE OY

(EFECTE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:50:46 2023-05-10 am EDT
10.70 EUR   +1.90%
05:02aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hannula
GL
05:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hannula
AQ
05:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Gustavsson
GL
Summary 
Summary

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Gustavsson

05/10/2023 | 05:01am EDT
Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Gustavsson ____________________________________________   Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Gustavsson, Eric Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Efecte Plc LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34   Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20230509150554_73 ____________________________________________   Transaction date: 2023-05-09 Venue not applicable Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000282868 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE   Transaction details (1): Volume: 957 Unit price: 0.00 EUR   Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 957 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

 

 

Further enquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal, +358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

 



Financials
Sales 2023 25,3 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net income 2023 -1,10 M -1,21 M -1,21 M
Net cash 2023 1,40 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
P/E ratio 2023 -65,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 67,0 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart EFECTE OY
Duration : Period :
Efecte Oy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFECTE OY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Average target price 13,50 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niilo Johannes Fredrikson Chief Executive Officer
Taru Mäkinen Chief Financial Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Topias Marttila Chief Technology Officer
Steffan Schumacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFECTE OY3.45%73
ACCENTURE PLC-1.26%166 396
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.82%146 267
SIEMENS AG16.20%130 809
IBM-12.41%110 028
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.29%88 268
