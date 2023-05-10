Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hannula ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Hannula, Panu Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Efecte Plc LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20230509150554_74 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2023-05-09 Venue not applicable Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000282868 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction details (1): Volume: 957 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 957 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further enquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal, +358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.