Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Efecte Oy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFECTE   FI4000282868

EFECTE OY

(EFECTE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:45 2022-09-14 am EDT
8.680 EUR   -1.81%
10:02aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson
GL
10:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Schumacher
GL
10:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Mäkinen
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Jussila

09/14/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Jussila
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jussila, Santeri
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20220913093450_67
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Efecte Plc 2021B Stock Options
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9750 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9750 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

 

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

 


All news about EFECTE OY
10:02aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson
GL
10:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Schumacher
GL
10:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Mäkinen
GL
10:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Marttila
GL
10:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Jussila
GL
10:01aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hovi
GL
10:00aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson
AQ
10:00aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hovi
AQ
10:00aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Jussila
AQ
10:00aEfecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Marttila
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,4 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2021 -0,20 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2021 5,60 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -295x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,3 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart EFECTE OY
Duration : Period :
Efecte Oy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFECTE OY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,84 €
Average target price 15,70 €
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niilo Johannes Fredrikson Chief Executive Officer
Taru Mäkinen Chief Financial Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Topias Marttila Chief Technology Officer
Steffan Schumacher Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFECTE OY-32.52%56
ACCENTURE PLC-32.09%178 075
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.62%148 576
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.67%97 671
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.16%81 483
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.67%59 958