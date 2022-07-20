EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 20 JULY 2022 at 19.00

Efecte Plc has published its intention to announce a formal delisting tender offer for all remaining shares in InteliWISE S.A. to enable delisting and squeeze-out

After the voluntary tender offer subscription period, extension period and acquiring shares from the market Efecte holds altogether 6 407 229 shares, which represent 93.41 percent of all shares in InteliWISE.

Efecte has today formally published its intention to announce a formal delisting tender offer directed at remaining shareholders of InteliWISE S.A. (“InteliWISE”) to tender all their shares in InteliWISE to Efecte. Purpose of this offer is to allow delisting of InteliWISE and consequently squeeze out of remaining shareholders.

Efecte announced on 30 June 2022 that by the end of the initial subscription period of the offer announced on 27 May 2022 (“Offer”) it had received subscriptions and will complete the transaction for shares representing 90.03 percent of InteliWISE shares. In addition, Efecte announced that the acceptance period of the Offer was extended until 6 July 2022 (the “Extension Period”).

On 7 July 2022, Efecte announced that it had received in total subscriptions representing 92.55 percent of shares in InteliWISE. In addition, it was announced that Efecte plans to start acquiring shares from the Warsaw NewConnect alternative marketplace at a maximum price of 3.99 zloty per share for a period of approximately one week.

As of today Efecte has acquired directly from the market 59 324 shares, which represent 0.86 percent of all InteliWISE shares. Efecte holds now altogether 6 407 229 shares, which represent 93.41 percent of all shares in InteliWISE including shares tendered in the Offer and shares acquired directly from the market.

Efecte has today formally published its intention to announce a formal delisting tender offer directed at remaining shareholders of InteliWISE to tender all their shares in InteliWISE to Efecte for a cash consideration of PLN 3.99 (approximately EUR 0.84) in cash per share (the “Formal Offer”). Completion of the Formal Offer will allow Efecte to delist InteliWISE and squeeze out remaining shareholders regardless of the result of the Formal Offer. Efecte will not continue purchasing shares directly from the market after today due to regulatory restrictions. Efecte expects to announce full details of the Formal Offer in mid-August 2022.





