    EFTR   US28202V1089

EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(EFTR)
  Report
eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/26/2021 | 08:01am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in and host 1x1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Presentation at Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 8th at 12:10 PM EST
  • Fireside Chat at Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17th at 3:20 PM EST

A live webcast of each event will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.effector.com.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Contacts:

Investors:
Stephanie Carrington
ICR Westwicke
646-277-1282
Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com 

Media:
Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.
Canale Communications
619-203-5391
heidi.chokeir@canalecomm.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,62 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 34,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 432 M 432 M -
EV / Sales 2021 642x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Managers and Directors
Stephen T. Worland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Byrnes Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian M. Gallagher Chairman
Premal Patel Chief Medical Officer
Larry Lasky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFFECTOR THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%432
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.15%84 845
BIONTECH SE261.78%71 229
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.08%64 399
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.27%59 906
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.73%47 992