Effnet joins the next phase of the SONIC Labs to accelerate the development of its open RAN technology

Luleå, 2022-12-08 – Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G open RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, today announces that it has been selected to participate in the next phase of the UK 5G testbed SONIC (SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre) Labs programme funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

This phase of the programme will focus on system integration, testing of interoperability and swapability, and investigating Arm-based Open RAN Implementations. Effnets containerized, portable and platform independent 5G RAN software can be run on both x86 and Arm platforms.



For further details, see the official SONIC Labs press release available at https://www.digicatapult.org.uk/about/press-releases/post/digital-catapult-onboards-a-further-nine-companies-from-across-the-globe-to-trial-open-ran-in-the-uk/, or visit the Digital Catapult web site www.digicatapult.org.uk.



About Effnet AB

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet’s 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet’s focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)

Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.