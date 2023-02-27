Advanced search
Effnet showcases its 5G RAN software with Arm and Red Hat at MWC 2023

02/27/2023 | 04:02am EST
Luleå 2023-02-27 – Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G open RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, today announces that it is showcasing its 5G open RAN software at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, starting today.

As a member of the Arm 5G Solutions Lab, Effnet participates in the demonstration of a pure software private 5G network solution, running Effnet Centralized Unit (CU) and Effnet/Phluido Distributed Unit (DU) on powerful and energy efficient Arm Neoverse powered servers, orchestrated by Red Hat OpenShift.

The solution is demonstrated in the Arm booth, Hall 2, Stand 2I60 and also presented in the Red Hat booth, Hall 2, Stand 2F30.

For further details, read the Arm Blueprint at: https://www.arm.com/blogs/blueprint/building-sustainable-5g-networks, or visit the Arm MWC webpage https://www.arm.com/company/events/mwc.

 

For further information, please contact:

Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director, Effnet AB, Tel: +46 (0)920 60918, aniruddha.kulkarni@effnet.com or visit: http://www.effnet.com/

 

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

 

About Effnet

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet’s 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet’s focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)

Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.sewww.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.


