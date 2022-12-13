Advanced search
    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-12-11
18.00 EGP   +0.45%
04:35aEfg Hermes E : Concludes Advisory on Third Issuance for valU in a Securitized Bond Offering Worth EGP 854.5 million
PU
11/29Efg Hermes E : TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt and valU partner to provide innovative payment solutions to Egyptian customers Cairo, November 29, 2022
PU
11/29Efg Hermes E : Advises on the USD 204 million IPO of Dubai-Based Education Platform Taaleem on the DFM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EFG Hermes E : Concludes Advisory on Third Issuance for valU in a Securitized Bond Offering Worth EGP 854.5 million

12/13/2022 | 04:35am EST
EFG Hermes Concludes Advisory on Third Issuance for valU in a Securitized Bond Offering Worth EGP 854.5 million

The transaction follows the remarkable success of valU's previous two issuances and comes as part of the Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) platform's efforts to ramp-up its operations in the rapidly-growing regional fintech landscape

Cairo, December 12, 2022

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM), announced today that its the investment banking division successfully closed valU's - the MENA region's leading Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle-enabling fintech platform - third securitized bond issuance worth EGP 854.5 million, which comes as part of a wider EGP 2.0 billion program that was approved by the FRA in July 2021.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio, assigned to EFG Hermes Holding's Financial Group for Securitization, the issuance's Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). It is comprised of a single tranche, with a Prime 1 (sf ) rating and a tenor of 12 months.

Commenting on the issuance, Maie Hamdy, Managing Director - Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes said, "We are pleased to be part of yet another successful issuance for valU and to support the leading BNPL fintech player in expanding its operations and broadening its capacities in the ever-growing Egyptian fintech ecosystem. The significant traction garnered from all three issuances, which initially hit the market as the first-of-their-kind for a BNPL fintech platform, underlines the trust we have built in the market and our unwavering commitment to provide our partners and clients with value-generating and diverse financing solutions that best serve their business expansion objectives."

Shokry Bidair, CFO of valU also commented on the issuance saying, "We are incredibly proud to have the support of EFG Hermes as we look to alternative financing methods that enable us to enhance our liquidity position, and execute our growth plans. As valU continues to expand its operational footprint and merchant network across key products, sectors, and markets, this issuance comes at the perfect time, supporting us to cater to the growing demand for convenient consumer financing solutions in the region."

The deal comes on the heels of the Firm's successful conclusions of the first future flow securitized bond offering worth EGP 800 million for CIRA Education, and the third issuance worth EGP 292.5 million for Pioneers Properties for Urban Development. It also follows the Firm's successful advisory on the second issuance for EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions valued at EGP 2.0 billion, and valU's second securitized bond offering, worth EGP 532.6 million.

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager and book-runner, underwriter, and arranger on the issuance, with Commercial International Bank (CIB) and National Bank of Egypt (NBE) acting as underwriters while aiBANK acted as a subscriber.

-Ends-

About EFG Hermes Holding

With a current footprint spanning 14 countries across four continents, EFG Hermes Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA - LSE: EFGD) has grown over 39 years of success to transform from a pure-play investment bank in MENA into an impact-driven universal bank in Egypt with the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM). Drawing on our proven track-record and a diverse team of talented employees, we provide a broad spectrum of financial services, including advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity, to the entire FEM region. In our home country, we have the fastest-growing non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) platform, with operations covering microfinance, leasing, factoring, Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL), digital payment solutions, mortgage finance, and insurance.

And with its latest acquisition of a majority stake in aiBANK, the Firm was able to provide commercial banking products and services.

Through its three verticals, the Investment Bank, Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI), and Commercial Bank, the group is perfectly positioned to consistently bring disruptive financial products and services to the market space, offering a holistic portfolio that best serves its growing base of individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Oman | Jordan | Pakistan | UK | Kenya | USA | Bangladesh | Nigeria | Vietnam | Singapore

For further information, please contact:

The EFG Hermes Holding Public Relations Team

publicrelations@efg-hermes.com

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Hermes Holding

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Hermes Holding may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management's expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes Holding's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management's control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
