    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
EFG Hermes E : Consolidated Financial Statements- 2Q2021

08/18/2021 | 04:24am EDT
EFG - Hermes Holding Company

(Egyptian Joint Stock Company)

Consolidated interim financial statements

for the period ended 30 June 2021

&

Review Report

Contents

Page

Review report

Consolidated statement of financial position

1

Consolidated income statement

2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

3

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

6-32

Significant accounting policies applied

33-59

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 405 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2021 1 469 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 10 690 M 681 M 684 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 65,5%
Managers and Directors
Karim Aly Awad Saleh Salama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Khaled M. Khabir Group Chief Financial Officer
Mona Salahuddin Zulficar Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmed Shams El-Din Managing Director & Head-Research
Mohamed El-Wakeel Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E-4.94%681
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.19.92%49 367
XP INC.13.49%25 169
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.59%20 991
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.11.06%19 343
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED21.24%13 992