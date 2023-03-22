EFG Hermes E : Consolidated Financial Statements- FY2022
EFG - Hermes Holding Company
(Egyptian Joint Stock Company)
Consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
&
Auditor's Report
Contents
Page
Auditor's report
Consolidated statement of financial position
1
Consolidated income statement
2
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
3
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
4
Consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
6-43
Significant accounting policies applied
44-76
