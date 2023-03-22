Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2023-03-20
16.98 EGP   +3.54%
04:31aEfg Hermes E : Consolidated Financial Statements- FY2022
PU
04:21aEfg Hermes E : FY2022 Earnings Release
PU
04:21aEfg Hermes E : Standalone Financial Statements- FY2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EFG Hermes E : Consolidated Financial Statements- FY2022

03/22/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EFG - Hermes Holding Company

(Egyptian Joint Stock Company)

Consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

&

Auditor's Report

Contents

Page

Auditor's report

Consolidated statement of financial position

1

Consolidated income statement

2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

3

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

6-43

Significant accounting policies applied

44-76

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
04:31aEfg Hermes E : Consolidated Financial Statements- FY2022
PU
04:21aEfg Hermes E : FY2022 Earnings Release
PU
04:21aEfg Hermes E : Standalone Financial Statements- FY2022
PU
04:11aEfg Hermes E : Holding Records Robust Revenue Growth of 77% to EGP 11 Billion Coupled with..
PU
03/21Efg Hermes E : Concludes Advisory on valU's Fourth Issuance in a Securitized Bond Offering..
PU
03/14Efg Hermes E : Concludes Advisory on USD 2.5 Billion IPO of ADNOC Gas Plc — the Larg..
PU
03/14Efg Hermes E : ValU and Azimut Partner to Launch AZ valU Fund, a Money Market Fund Allowin..
PU
03/14Efg Hermes E : ValU Partners with ELTarek Automotive to Offer Customers Access to a Seamle..
PU
03/14Efg Hermes E : Concludes Landmark Advisory on USD 244 Million IPO of Abraj Energy Services
PU
03/09Efg Hermes E : Concludes Advisory on Bedaya Mortgage Finance's Second Securitization Issua..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 657 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2022 1 792 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 19 827 M 642 M 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Duration : Period :
EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,98 EGP
Average target price 19,23 EGP
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Aly Awad Saleh Salama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Khaled M. Khabir Group Chief Financial Officer
Mona Salahuddin Zulficar Non-Executive Chairman
Roshdy Soliman Head-Information Technology
Nihal Arif Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E-5.03%642
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.4.02%38 392
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.86%17 045
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.42%15 728
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.15%11 280
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.18%11 151