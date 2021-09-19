EFG Hermes E : Egypt to sell minority stake in state payments firm e-finance

CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian state-controlled
payments firm e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments
said on Sunday it would offer up to 14.5% of its capital in an
initial public offering in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Founded in 2005, e-finance said in a statement it is the
sole entity authorised to operate the government's financial
network, including processing and settling payment and
collection transactions.
The sale is one of several planned for this year.
In May, Egypt sold a 51% stake in state-owned Arab
Investment Bank (AIB) to privately owned EFG Hermes,
its first sale of a majority bank stake since 2006.
The government announced in 2018 it intended to sell
minority stakes in nearly two dozen companies, but those sales
have been delayed repeatedly by market downturns and more
recently by the coronavirus pandemic.
e-finance said it would float 177.8 million new shares on
the stock exchange and 80 million shares owned by current
shareholders, to both institutional and retail investors.
Among its shareholders are three state-owned banks: National
Investment Bank, with 63.64%, and the National Bank of Egypt and
Banque Misr, each with 9.09%, according to e-finance's 2019
annual report.
Egyptian Banks Company, a payments operator led by the
central bank, and a firm called Egyptian Company for Investment
Projects each own another 9.09%.
e-finance's revenue rose to 1.23 billion Egyptian pounds
($78 million) in 2020 and 904 million pounds in the first half
of 2021, a 2018-20 compound annual growth rate of 30%, it said.
The sale is subject to market conditions and regulatory
approvals, the statement added.
($1 = 15.7300 Egyptian pounds)
