  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
EFG Hermes E : Egypt to sell minority stake in state payments firm e-finance

09/19/2021 | 09:15am EDT
CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian state-controlled payments firm e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments said on Sunday it would offer up to 14.5% of its capital in an initial public offering in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Founded in 2005, e-finance said in a statement it is the sole entity authorised to operate the government's financial network, including processing and settling payment and collection transactions.

The sale is one of several planned for this year.

In May, Egypt sold a 51% stake in state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB) to privately owned EFG Hermes, its first sale of a majority bank stake since 2006.

The government announced in 2018 it intended to sell minority stakes in nearly two dozen companies, but those sales have been delayed repeatedly by market downturns and more recently by the coronavirus pandemic.

e-finance said it would float 177.8 million new shares on the stock exchange and 80 million shares owned by current shareholders, to both institutional and retail investors.

Among its shareholders are three state-owned banks: National Investment Bank, with 63.64%, and the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr, each with 9.09%, according to e-finance's 2019 annual report.

Egyptian Banks Company, a payments operator led by the central bank, and a firm called Egyptian Company for Investment Projects each own another 9.09%.

e-finance's revenue rose to 1.23 billion Egyptian pounds ($78 million) in 2020 and 904 million pounds in the first half of 2021, a 2018-20 compound annual growth rate of 30%, it said.

The sale is subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, the statement added. ($1 = 15.7300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 474 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2021 1 382 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 11 797 M 751 M 753 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 65,5%
Managers and Directors
Karim Aly Awad Saleh Salama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Khaled M. Khabir Group Chief Financial Officer
Mona Salahuddin Zulficar Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmed Shams El-Din Managing Director & Head-Research
Mohamed El-Wakeel Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E4.91%751
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.34.32%55 468
XP INC.13.64%25 202
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.42.94%24 513
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.10%23 221
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED44.11%16 514