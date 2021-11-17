Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EFG Hermes E : Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company (HRHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

11/17/2021 | 04:47am EST
Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company (HRHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results
17/11/2021
Company Name : Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company
ISIN Code : EGS69101C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021
Net Profit : 126,614,112
F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 178,071,460
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 869 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2021 1 358 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 11 907 M 758 M 761 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Duration : Period :
EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,91 EGP
Average target price 19,18 EGP
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Aly Awad Saleh Salama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Khaled M. Khabir Group Chief Financial Officer
Mona Salahuddin Zulficar Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed El-Wakeel Group Chief Operating Officer
Abdel Wahab Mohammed Gadayel Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E5.89%758
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.34.67%56 333
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.34.71%23 247
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.05%21 895
XP INC.-18.45%18 913
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED17.45%13 612