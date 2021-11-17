EFG Hermes E : Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company (HRHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company (HRHO.CA) Reports 9 Months Standalone Results

17/11/2021

Company Name : Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company

ISIN Code : EGS69101C011

Currency : EGP

F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2021 To 30/09/2021

Net Profit : 126,614,112

F/S Standalone Period : From 01/01/2020 To 30/09/2020

Net Comparative Profit : 178,071,460

Audit Status : Reviewed

Source : Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company

