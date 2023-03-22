EFG Hermes E : FY2022 Earnings Release

EFG Hermes reports a strong set of results for the full year of 2022, with Group earnings of EGP1.8 billion on operating revenues of EGP11.0 billion. The Group's total assets stood at EGP105.5 billion at the end of December 2022.
MOHAMED ABDELKHABIR
HANZADA NESSIM
Group Chief Financial Officer
Group Head of Corporate Strategy & IR
mabdelkhabir@efg-hermes.com
hnessim@efg-hermes.com
Tel: +20 2 3535 6491
Tel: +20 2 3535 6502
MOHAB BAKR
IR, Budgeting & Reporting
Manager
mbakr@efg-hermes.com
Tel: +20 2 3535 6349
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
LISTINGS & SYMBOLS
investor-relations@efg-hermes.com
The Egyptian Exchange
Tel: +20 2 3535 6710
Reuters code: HRHO.CA
Bloomberg code: HRHO EY
London Stock Exchange (GDRs)
Reuters code: HRHOq.L
Bloomberg code: EFGD LI
EARNINGS RELEASE FY2022
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Key Financial Highlights
As we continue to reap the fruit of our strategy which included diversified products/services and geographical presence, EFG Hermes Group reported a 77% Y-o-Y increase in revenues to reach EGP11 billion in FY22, with the consolidation of the aiBank and improvement in core operations and Holding & Treasury revenues all being the drivers;
Group employee expenses and other G&A rose 73% Y-o-Y to EGP6.5 billion, on the consolidation of aiBank's full year's operating expenses (versus two months in FY21), higher salaries and variable portion of the employee expenses at the Investment Bank to account for non-EGP denominated pay at regional offices and inflation, and higher other G&A expenses particularly at valU which saw significant improvement in its operations and portfolio;
Provisions & ECL reached EGP767 million, largely on the back of aiBank provision charges. Furthermore, the Investment Bank, booked provisions for its Brokerage margin book, and Private Equity legacy funds;
Group net operating profit and Group net profit before tax, each rose 63% Y-o-Y to EGP3.7 billion and EGP3.3 billion, respectively. However, the Group net profit after tax and minority interest rose 18% Y-o-Y to EGP1.8 billion, pressured by higher tax charges particularly at the aiBank and deferred tax of EGP399 million on unrealized gains on investments/seed capital and fx-gains on the Investment Bank side;
A resilient year for the Investment Bank with its revenues rising 58% Y-o-Y to EGP6.2 billion , driven primarily by Holding & Treasury Activities, in addition to higher revenues posted by all business lines Y-o-Y, particularly the Sell-side. Total operating expenses rose 75% Y-o-Y to EGP4.2 billion, driven largely by higher employee expense, followed by higher other G&A and ECL booked during the period;
The Investment Bank net operating profit and net profit before tax increased 31% Y-o-Y and 28% Y-o-Y to EGP1.9 billion and EGP1.7 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, net profit after tax and minority interest inched down 4% Y-o-Y to EGP1.1 billion, mainly on higher deferred tax booked by the Holding;
The NBFIs platform revenues rose 28% Y-o-Y to EGP2.5 billion, lifted by growth in revenues reported by all its lines of business, primarily valU. Operating expenses rose 31% Y-o-Y to EGP1.8 billion, on higher other G&A expenses, as employee expenses inched down 3% Y-o-Y and Provisions & ECL added 5% Y-o-Y. The net operating profit rose 22% to EGP785 million, while the net profit after tax and minority interest increased 30% Y-o-Y to EGP447 million;
aiBank reported revenues of EGP2.2 billion in FY22, with net interest income accounting for 80% of the revenues. Provisions and ECL came at EGP482 million on loan book growth, provisions required by the CBE for specific client, and allocation to investments that require ECL. The Bank reported a net profit after tax of EGP515 million (of which EFG Hermes' share is EGP263 million) in FY22. Credit growth came strong, with gross loans increasing 84% Y-o-Y to EGP20.9 billion; thus Loans/Deposits ratio reached 43% at the end of the year.
EFG Hermes Investor Relations
FY2022 Earnings Release - 22 March 2023
2
EARNINGS RELEASE FY2022
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Group Overview
EFG Hermes Investor Relations
FY2022 Earnings Release - 22 March 2023
3
EARNINGS RELEASE FY2022
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Income Statement
Performance Overview
Group Performance Summary
in EGP million
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21*
Q-o-Q
Y-o-YFY22
FY21* Y-o-Y
Group Net Operating Revenue
4,627
2,334
2,136
98%
117%
10,959
6,187
77%
Investment Bank
3,185
1,090
1,294
192%
146%
6,165
3,892
58%
NBFIs
781
664
537
18%
46%
2,549
1,989
28%
aiBank**
660
580
306
14%
116%
2,245
306
634%
Group Operating Expenses
3,076
1,617
1,365
90%
125%
7,268
3,920
85%
Employee Expenses
2,034
937
954
117%
113%
4,575
2,788
64%
Other Operating Expenses***
1,042
681
411
53%
154%
2,693
1,133
138%
Group Net Operating Profit
1,550
716
771
116%
101%
3,691
2,266
63%
Group Net Operating Margin
34%
31%
36%
34%
37%
Group Net Profit (Loss) Before Tax
1,348
650
655
108%
106%
3,298
2,021
63%
Group Net Profit (Loss) After Tax & Minority Interest
813
337
499
141%
63%
1,840
1,553
18%
Investment Bank
686
149
334
360%
106%
1,130
1,172
-4%
NBFIs
70
131
128
-46%
-45%
447
344
30%
aiBank**
58
58
37
0%
56%
263
37
610%
Source: EFG Hermes Management Accounts
*FY21 and 4Q21 revenues and net profit are restated as a result of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) study of aiBank
aiBank figures for FY21 and 4Q21 include only Nov. & Dec. figures following the acquisition
Includes Other G&A and Provisions & ECL
4Q22
Group operating revenues more than doubled, climbing up 117% Y-o-Y to EGP4.6 billion, underpinned predominately by Holding & Treasury Activities; in addition to higher revenues generated by all three verticals, as core operations excelled Y-o-Y.
Group employee expenses and other G&A rose 111% Y-o-Y to EGP2.7 billion, with employee expenses and the other G&A more than doubling Y-o-Y. Employee expenses rose 113% Y-o-Y to EGP2.0 billion on the back of higher salaries and higher variable portion of the pay in the face of rising inflation, together with the impact of a weaker EGP on the translation of the non- EGP denominated pay. Employee expenses/revenues came at 44% in the current quarter, down from 45% in the comparable quarter.
Other G&A expenses rose 104% Y-o-Y to EGP638 million, on higher Investment Bank and NBFIs operating expenses, mainly as a result of high inflation in Egypt, the impact of USD denominated expenses, and higher activation and operating expenses related to valU.
Provisions & ECL rose 311% to EGP404 million in 4Q22, largely on the back of aiBank provision charges that reached EGP232 million in 4Q22 and that is attributed to loan book growth and allocation of its investment portfolio to corporate bonds that demand ECL calculation. In addition to higher provision & ECL expenses taken by the Investment Bank, predominately for its Brokerage margin book.
Accordingly, the Group net operating profit and Group net profit before tax, rose 101% and 106% Y-o-Y to EGP1.6 billion and EGP1.3 billion, respectively.
Taxes increased to EGP471 million in 4Q22 from EGP108 million a year earlier, mainly on higher
EFG Hermes Investor Relations
FY2022 Earnings Release - 22 March 2023
4
EARNINGS RELEASE FY2022
INVESTOR RELATIONS
deferred taxes booked by the Investment Bank, as the quarter included EGP202 million of deferred tax on fx-gains and EGP139 million of deferred tax on unrealized gains on investments/seed capital. This in addition to higher taxes booked by aiBank (up 150% Y-o-Y to EGP112 million). Thus, the Group net profit after tax and minority interest came at EGP813 million, up 63% Y-o-Y.
FY22
A strong year for the Group, with its revenues spiraling up 77% Y-o-Y to EGP10,959 million, driven by the consolidation of aiBank's full year revenues of EGP2.2 billion as opposed to two months in FY21 (EGP306 million), stronger Holding & Treasury Activities revenues, and growth in core revenues generated by all lines of business.
Group employee expenses and other G&A rose 73% Y-o-Y to EGP6.5 billion, due to the consolidation of EGP783 million of aiBank's operating expenses (versus EGP121 million in FY21), higher employee expenses at the Investment Bank, and higher G&A expense particularly at the NBFIs.
Group employee expenses rose 64% Y-o-Y to EGP4.6 billion, as aiBank's full year of employee expenses were included in FY22 versus only two months in FY21, higher salaries and variable portion of the employee expenses at the Investment Bank to account for non-EGP denominated pay at regional offices, the inflationary pressures particularly in Egypt and in tandem with the growth in revenues generated from all core business operations. However, employee expenses/revenues came at 42% in the current year, down from 45% in FY21.
Group other G&A expenses rose 98% Y-o-Y to EGP1.9 billion, on aiBank's consolidation, inflation, USD-denominated expenses at the Investment Bank, and a significant increase in valU's operating costs mainly related to client acquisition and growth in loans issued Y-o-Y.
Provisions & ECL reached EGP767 million, largely on the back of aiBank provision charges which reached EGP482 million and is attributed to accelerated loan book growth, provisions required by the Central Bank for a particular client, and an increase in investments that require ECL. Furthermore, the Investment Bank, booked provisions for its Brokerage margin book, and Private Equity legacy funds.
Consequently, the Group net operating profit and Group net profit before tax, each rose 63% Y-o-Y to EGP3.7 billion and EGP3.3 billion, respectively. However, the Group net profit after tax and minority interest rose 18% Y-o-Y to EGP1.8 billion, pressured by higher tax charges particularly at the aiBank and deferred tax of EGP399 million on unrealized gains on investments/seed capital and fx-gains on the Investment Bank side.
EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:20:03 UTC.